HALL, Roger D.



Roger D. Hall, 72 of Glouster, formerly of Trotwood, passed away January 31, 2022. He was the owner and operator of the R. D. Auto Parts and Junkyard in Middletown, from where he retired.



Funeral services for Roger and his wife Gail will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Morrison



Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. St. Rt 78, Glouster, OH 45732 with



Pastor Mike Wells officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Morgan County. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5-8 p.m. with a Masonic Service being held at 7:30. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.

