HALL, ROBERT

Robert Scott Hall, 94, passed away quietly at his home in the early hours of December 7th.



Robert was the only child of Nola Scott and Floyd Hall. He was born in Cumberland, Ohio, Muskingum County. In 1949, the Halls moved to Madison County when their land sold to the coal company.



Robert married Nancy Ann Shumate, August 29, 1954, and celebrated 66 years together. Robert was engaged in farming with his father, but later moved to Mt. Sterling and shortly afterwards to London. Bob was employed by the London Correctional Institution and retired from there after 22 years.



Bob went to church all his life and was a faithful church member. He wore many different "hats" in his service to the church. Bob is a member of the Newport Church of Christ in Christian Union.



Bob loved the hills and trees, so he purchased land in Gallia and Jackson Counties and with the help of the Ohio Division of Forestry, planted many white pine trees, from which he harvested many after 50 years. At one point the forester told Bob that he had the best woods in Jackson County. In 1977 he was awarded the "Tree Farmer of the Year" award from the State of Ohio.



Bob is survived by his wife, Cousin Carlos Sears of Chandlersville, Ohio, and other relatives.



The family invites friends to call at the Newport Church of Christ in Christian Union, 6800 St. Rt. 38, London from 11 AM-1 PM Thursday, December 10 with funeral services to follow with Reverend Justin Sterrett officiating. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Range Township. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are required.



The family wishes to thank Loving Care Hospice for the kindness and care.



Friends who would like to make memorial contributions, may do so to the church.



