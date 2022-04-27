HALL, Richard A.



Richard A. Hall, 65, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.



A gathering to celebrate Rick's life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, IL, where a time for sharing will take place at 12:30. A graveside committal will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso, IL.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Home Sweet Home Ministries in Bloomington, IL.



Rick was born November 9, 1956, in Cincinnati, Ohio, a son of Richard G. and Pauline J. (Finn) Hall. He married Muriel A. "Mimi" Poore on October 5, 1978. They had one son, Rick Jr. who preceded him in death on August 31, 2019. Mimi sadly followed him seven months later. Surviving are his siblings, Pam (Daryl) Floit, Steve (Theresa) Hall and Mike Hall (Judy Lynn); many beloved nieces, nephews and loving cousins. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, David Hall; and a sister, Linda Hall.



Rick graduated from Prospect High School and went on to study at Illinois State University. Always industrious, Rick enjoyed a long career in sales, serving as Regional Sales Manager at Kadant Johnson, Service Sales Manager at Kadant Johnson Services in Middletown, OH, and sales representative for Steam Systems, Inc. in Three Rivers, MI.



Rick loved music, especially the blues and was a Touch Tunes International Icon. He was a huge sports fan - he loved everything Buckeyes, was a rabid Bears fan and an intense Blackhawks fan. But baseball was his passion and the Reds was his team.



Rick was an avid golfer (not a great one, but avid) and took every opportunity to play in his recent retirement. He split time between the golf course and the pool in Clerbrook when he was in Florida and between Fair Lakes and the farm in Illinois. Although he hadn't bowled recently, his two 300 games were a testament to his commitment and love of the sport.



He loved his family and friends like nobody's business. He would literally give you the shirt off his back or the money in his pocket if you needed it. He had friends everywhere as his job had him driving all around the east and midwest. For years it seemed he spent more time in his car or on his bike than standing on the ground. He was a great story teller with a great sense of humor and his travels gave him plenty of material to work with.



At family get-togethers Rick was the master of the breakfast grill. When Rick was around you knew you wouldn't go hungry and it would be amazing.



Rick loved life and assimilated everywhere he went. In two short winters in Florida he made more friends than some people make in a lifetime. He was a loving husband and father, a devoted brother and cousin, an hysterical uncle and a fierce friend. He will be greatly (which doesn't even begin to say it) missed.



