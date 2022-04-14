HALL, Ova James



Age 97, of Walnut Creek Assisted Living Center, Dayton, OH, died Sunday, April 10, 2022. Jim was born in Dayton, Ohio ,July 17, 1925, and was preceded in death by his wife Rose Marie (Chalecki) Hall on September 29, 2008. Jim fought valiantly in World War II in the Navy aboard the Destroyer, USS Bullard in the Pacific Theater, seeing much action as a gun captain. He survived many sea battles as well as a direct hit by a Kamikaze. His ship was along-side the USS Missouri for the formal signing of the Japanese Surrender on September 2, 1945.



After being part of winning the war, Jim's Naval assignment took him to the East China Sea for the removal of mines and other duties in Shanghai. After WWII Jim made his way back home to Dayton and Married his beautiful wife Rose Marie and both established their home in West Carrollton where Jim distinguished himself as an Engineer for the Frigidaire Division of General Motors. He is a beloved Father of three children and faithful Husband to the love of his life "Rosie." Ova James Hall is survived by his son, John Thomas Hall and daughter-in-law Linda of Springfield, MO; daughter, Dr. Carol Marie and son-in-law Dr. Richard Loechinger II of Dayton, OH, and Daughter Sharon and son-in-law Robert Searcy of Graham, NC; Grandchildren, Kimberly (Matt) Uliasz of Orlando, FL., Shelley Whiting (Robert) of Ft Lauderdale, FL., Dr. Richard Loechinger III (Brooke) of Dayton, OH., Carrie Loechinger (Jason) of Columbus, OH., Robby Searcy of Graham, NC.; Great-Grandchildren, Grace, Richard IV, Evangeline, James Loechinger, Ryan and Halle Uliasz. Funeral Services will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., at Rahn Road, Viewing Friday, April 15, 2022, at 10:30 am until 12 noon with a Memorial Service beginning at 12 noon. Entombment will immediately follow at David'



Cemetery Community Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to; honorflightdayton.org in memory of Ova James Hall. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

