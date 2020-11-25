X

November 23, 2020

HALL, Kathleen E.

79, of Springfield, died November 23, 2020, in Hospice of

Dayton. She was born December 4, 1940, in Springfield, OH, to Paul E. and Nellie F. (Brumfield) Hughes. Kathy

retired in 1994 from BOMAG, USA as a Sales Administrator

after 36 years of service. She was a member and trustee of the Springfield Teamsters

Retirees, YMCA, most of all she was a loving Grandmother to her grandchildren, who brought her much joy. Survivors include her husband, Robert H.; a daughter, Nicole (Ronald) Ratliff; a sister, Joan (Tony) Marzullo; a brother, Charles (Diana) Hughes; 7 grandchildren, Rayden, Korbin, Rodney, Olivia, Ronnie, Mikayla and Carolyn; a great-granddaughter, Spencer; special friend, Yvonne

and Fred Hackley. Preceded in death by three brothers,

Larry, Paul and Jim Hughes; Due to COVID there will be a limited visitation and social distancing where only 7 to 10 people, at a time, will be allowed in the building beginning at 12:00 to 1:30 Saturday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Masks will be required. There will be no formal memorial service.

Conroy Funeral Home

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

