Hall, Gloria Jean



Gloria Jean Hall, age 76, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Sunday, July 7, 2024. Funeral service 12 pm Monday, July 15, 2024, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm. Family to receive friends 11 am- 12 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens.



