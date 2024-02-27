Hall, George William



85, of Kettering, sadly passed away on Friday, February 23, 2024. Born on May 10, 1938, in Rowan County, George was the son of Emmitt and Myrtle Hall. After graduating from high school, he continued his education at Miami-Jacobs Career College. George proudly served in the Marines from 1955 to 1960, and later reenlisted, ultimately achieving the rank of Lance Corporal before being honorably discharged in 1964. Throughout his career, George dedicated his time and efforts to the Chrysler Company until his well-earned retirement. He found love in Velva Lou Fultz, and they shared 49 years of marriage before her passing. An avid golfer, George spent his free time on the greens and was known for his gentle nature and kind words for all. A man of faith, George worshiped at Faith Baptist Church, where he also served as an usher. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. George is preceded in death by Velva Lou, his siblings Douglass and Elmer Hall, Nancy Rose, and Beatrice Prince. George's celebration of life service will take place on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 3:00 pm at Faith Baptist Church located at 4215 Indian Ripple Rd. Those who wish to pay their respects may do so then. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in George's memory to Ohio Valley Hospice at 2601 Mission Point Blvd. Ste. 310 Beavercreek, OH 45431. Words of condolences and shared memories can be posted at www.routsong.com.



