Hall, Doss



Doss Hall, 85, of Springfield, Ohio went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 30, 2024. Doss was born in Delbarton, West Virginia to Virgie (Baisden) Stewart on February 1, 1939. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou (Saylor) Hall, his sons, James (Kimberly) Hall, Michael Hall, and Steven Hall, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and multiple nieces and nephews. Doss retired in 2021 from Honda of America. He loved tinkering with electronics, going to church, his family and especially, he loved the Lord. A visitation will be held Monday, June 3, 2024, from 5-8PM at the Emanual Promise Church on Home Rd. Graveside services will be held at 11AM, Tuesday, June 4th at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are being made by JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com



