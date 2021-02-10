HALL, Darrell Clay



Darrell Clay Hall, 87, of Trenton, OH, departed this world on Friday, January 22, 2021, to be with his heavenly father. Preceded in death by his father Marvin Hall, mother Pearl Hall (Walters), brother Terry Hall, brother Robert Hall, daughter Connie Hall-Agee, and son Cam Hall. Survived by his wife Margaret Hall, granddaughter Rachael Johnson (Greg), great-granddaughter Addison Johnson, granddaughter Stephanie Agee, great-grandson Liam Woolery, grandson Cody Agee (Ashley



Williams) and great-granddaughter Ella Williams. He was born on October 3, 1933, in Clay City, KY, and later moved to



Trenton, OH, with his family. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1957. He worked at Marvin's TV for his father and later took over the family business until he retired. While working at Marvin's TV, he went on a service call where he met the love of his life, Margaret Hall (Mays) and married on September 3, 1955. He attended Towne Boulevard Church of God in Middletown, OH, every Sunday and served as an usher. A private family service will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 2:00 pm at the Butler County Memorial Park Chapel located at 4570 Trenton Oxford Rd, Hamilton, OH 45011.

