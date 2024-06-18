Hall, Cheryl Ann



Loving mother of Calvin (Ashley) Scharrer, Caroline (Shawn) O'Connor, and Courtney (Ben) Hampton. Dear Gaga of Addison, Axel, Reid, and Annie. Cherished sister of Scott (Julie), and Laurie (Matt) Malone. Daughter of Frank Calvin Hall and Elizabeth Ann Hall (deceased). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Cheryl loved to travel and was happiest in the sun. She was the life of the party. She enjoyed going to Ohio State Buckeye games and Cincinnati Bengals games, but most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Over her more than thirty years of service at Kettering Health Network as a Labor and Delivery Nurse, she was part of hundreds of births, which brought her immense joy and friendships. Cheryl will be remembered as a kind, compassionate person who made a difference in the lives of so many. Her legacy of love and service will live on through her family, friends and countless patients. Passed away Thursday, June 13, 2024. Memorial Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Friday, June 21, 2024, from 11:00am until time of Funeral Service at 1pm. Celebration of life to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton.



