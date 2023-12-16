Haley, Mark Timothy



Mark T. Haley



5-16-59 to 12-13-23



Mark T. Haley formally of Dayton, passed away after a long illness at the University of Cincinnati Hospital on Wednesday, December 13th 2023. Proceeding Mark in death was his parents Paul and Genevieve Haley, his first wife Sandra Haley, and brothers Larry Haley and Brother Joseph Haley. Surviving family members are his wife, Rebecca Haley of Cincinnati, daughter Nikki Amick of Murphy, North Carolina, sons Chris Haley of Piqua and Matt Haley of Troy, granddaughter Samantha Jacobs and her husband Chris and great granddaughter Alyssa of Germantown.



Mark was a graduate of Chaminade Julianne High School, Ohio Institute of Photography and the University of Dayton. Mark retired from Work Flow One and was an avid Bengals and Reds fan and loved to ride his Goldwing.



Mark was taken to Advantage Cremation Care. There will be no memoral service scheduled at this time.



