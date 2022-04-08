HALEY,



Benjamin Franklin



Benjamin Franklin Haley, age 74, of Springfield, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. He was born on August 16, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Leonard "Babe" and Lula "Lou"



(Thomas) Haley. Ben is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Doralynn (Hidy) Haley in 2011; sons, Byron and Jason Haley; and sister, Melvina "Goon" McClary. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Benji and Vannessa Haley; daughter, Cindy Haley; daughter-in-law, Amy Haley; grandchildren, Parker, Madison, Garrett and Briggs Haley; great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Grace and Brynn; 2 loving sisters, Rosa Tuttle and Glenda Hawkins; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ben retired after over 50 years of being a truck driver for multiple companies. He was passionate about his family and always made sure to provide whatever they needed, without hesitation. But his family knew it did not come without expressing how it cost more than it should. He was a magnificent storyteller who would capture your ear and captivate your heart. His family adored him and will deeply miss sitting around, cracking open a can and enjoying his fascinating stories and his contagious smile. Per Ben's request, there will be no services and his memory will forever live on and his life will be celebrated in the hearts of those he loved. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting



