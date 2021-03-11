HALE, Ronald



Ronald Hale, age 72, of Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Ronald was born March 6, 1949, in Sand Gap, KY, to the late George and Leona (Lamb) Hale. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the US Army. Ronald was a member of Eastern Star Lodge #FandAM, the A.A.S.R. Valley of Dayton. Ronald was retired from General Motors and General Engine Products.



Ronald was a loving, caring, hardworking, respectable man who believed in God. A man that always tried to be fair. A man that believed in strong family values. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Norma June Hale, Lucille Rogers, his brothers, Orville Hale and Herschel Hale. Ronald is survived by his wife of 10 years, Cecile Hale; his daughter, Christi (Justin) Gormican; his step-son Michael (Katie) Plaska; his grandchildren, Jason, Logan, Brayden, Maddie; his sisters, Clara



Campbell, Nancy Mackey, Debbie Holderbaum, Sandy Hale; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services are 1pm on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Pastor Mike Tuttle officiating. Burial will be Butler County Memorial Park with full



military honors. Visitation will be Monday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home.



