HALE, Patrick J.



Patrick J. Hale, 68, of Dayton died at 12:43 PM on Monday, July 25th, 2022, in the comfort of his home and embrace of his family. Patrick was born August 4, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Laura Hale (Dowler). He was the beloved husband of Amy Hale (Bush), loving father of Stacy and Troy (Claire) Hale and stepfather to Elizabeth and Megan Gilmore. Nothing put a bigger smile on his face than spending time with his grandchildren, Jonah Smith and Sophie Hale. Brother of Robert (Andrea), Todd (Connie) and Michael (Patty) and loving uncle of 12. As a younger man he enjoyed playing different sports and later in life you could always catch him watching or listening to a game. Family will receive friends for a celebration of Patrick's life this Saturday, July 30th from 3-7pm at the VFW Post 9927, 3316 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, OH. Feel free to come dressed in your favorite sports memorabilia. Memorial contributions in Patrick's honor may be made to Hospice of Dayton.

