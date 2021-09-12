HALE, Lois A.



Lois A. Hale, 72, of Middletown, died on Thursday,



September 9, 2021, at home. She was born in Hamilton on April 11, 1949, to parents Fred and Lucille (Flick) Miller. Lois had worked at Children's



Services as a social worker, and later for LifeSpan. She enjoyed gardening. She is survived



by her husband, Thomas L. Hale; and daughter, Susan M. (Dustin Terry) Hale. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, David L. Miller. Private services for the family with interment at St. Stephen Cemetery in Hamilton. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

