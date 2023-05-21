Hale, John Edson



John Edson Hale passed away at 12:10 pm. May 8th, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.



John was born on July, 8, 1935 in Dayton, Ohio. He was one of two children (Judith Louise Zimmerman, deceased), to John Flotron Hale and Virginia Ruth Riggin also of Dayton, Ohio.



As a young boy, he delivered newspapers and was so good at it, that he received a trophy for being the best delivery boy in Dayton. One of his great memories as a teenager, was to be a member of the Dayton Boys' Choir, and for 6 years he traveled the country with about 100 members of the group.



He attended Fairview High School of Dayton, Ohio and continue his education at the University of Colorado (CU) School of Engineering. While in College, he married Nancy Oflesby of Dayton, Ohio, on September 8, 1956 and settled in Boulder, Colorado where they had 3 children: Jeffrey Alan, Douglas Brian and Bradley Kevin, all of Colorado. They divorced in 1983.



He started his professional career with State Farm Insurance, first in management and later on, started his own Agency in Boulder until his retirement in late 1999. His dream was to have a place in Phoenix, Arizona to spend winters and a place in Estes Park, Colorado to spend summers. To accomplish this, he decided to visit Phoenix, Arizona and on the first day of his arrival, January 1, 2000, he met Maribel J. Guglielmo. Four years later, they got married at Valley Presbyterian Church in Paradise Valley, Arizona and together, they build a house in Estes Park, Colorado, so he was able to fulfill his dream.



He was a giver and ready to help anybody that needed help, had a strong Christian faith and was a Charter member of the St. Paul's Methodist Church of Boulder from the breaking ground ceremony until its completion. In 1982 he joined the Choir of the First Presbyterian Church of Boulder. He was President of the Optimist Clubs of Boulder, Chamber of Commerce and the Association of Life Underwriters.



He also loved hiking, and became a volunteer Ranger at the Rocky Mountain National Park. During his retirement years, he enjoyed a quiet life, continued traveling and visited Maui many times which was one of his favorite places.



He is survived by his wife Maribel, his three sons and stepdaughter Gina Guglielmo of Phoenix, Arizona, daughters-in-law Julie (Graham) Hale, Karla (Orrell) Hale and stepson-in-law Brendan Fogarty, 5 grandchildren (Matthew, Jennifer and husband Anthony, Carissa and husband Francisco, Cody and wife Michelle and Carly, of Colorado and step granddaughter Roisin Fogarty of Phoenix, Arizona) and 6 great grandchildren (Lydia, Alexander, Sam, Gianna, Luca and Emilia) of Colorado.



Celebration of Life will take place on May 30th at 11am at Valley Presbyterian Church in Paradise Valley, Arizona.



