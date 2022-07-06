HALE, Elizabeth

HALE (Qualls),



Elizabeth Pauline "Beth"



Age 45, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Beth was a graduate of Leon High School in Tallahassee, Florida. She was a loving mother and sister. Beth was born Beth Ann Porterfield on February 22, 1977, in Jamestown, NY. At age four, she was adopted by Quentin (Tony) and Christine (Holzworth) Qualls in Sarasota, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward John Dolence. She is survived by her mother, Christine (Holzworth) Below of Springfield; her father, Quentin (Tony) Qualls of Florida; her husband, Steven Hale of Springfield; her brother, Matthew Qualls (aka Barry Porterfield) of Tallahassee, Florida; one son, Alexander Qualls-Taylor of High Point, NC; two daughters, Victoria and Amber Dolence of Springfield; and two aunts, Holly Harford and Marilyn Lindsay of Springfield; two uncles, Terry Holzworth of Springfield and Jim Holzworth of Ducktown, TN; and numerous cousins. Beth never met a stranger. She had a huge loving heart and a hug for everyone she met. Her smile could light up a room. Her children were the light of her life. Burial will be in Glen Forest Cemetery in Yellow Springs, Ohio, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. No services are planned. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

