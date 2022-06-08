HALE, Anna

HALE (nee: Young),



Anna Marie



96 years of age, and a resident of Kettering, went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2022, at the Hospice of Dayton.



Anna was born May 22, 1925, in Portsmouth, Ohio, graduating from Portsmouth High School in 1943, and subsequently making her home first in Vandalia, then Kettering and Waynesville.



She became an experienced airplane pilot, flying private business charters, traveling widely across the nation. Anna was



also a licensed Realtor, and began her own realty firm after becoming a broker. She also was the owner of the Old Stage Kennel in Waynesville. She loved fishing in Canada, vacationing in Florida, attending horse races at Keeneland in Lexington, and dining at the Oakwood Club.



Survivors include her daughter Gail Besecker of Greenville, Ohio, and Jacque Wickens (Robert) of Lorain, Ohio, and her son Michael Skidmore (Lucy) of Punta Gorda, Florida; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Skidmore and then her husband James E. Hale; her brothers Arthur F. Young Jr. and Walter Young; and her parents Arthur F. and Adalene (nee:Bodmer) Young. At her request there are no memorial services.

