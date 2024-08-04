Halcomb, Betty Rae



Betty Rae Halcomb passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2024. She was born on July 18, 1936 in Gleanings, KY to Ramey and Sue Ann McCaffrey. Betty was happily married to GW Halcomb for 59 years, up until his death on May 12, 2014. She worked for Diamond National / Jefferson Smurfit and retired after many years in the accounting department. Betty and GW traveled the world and especially enjoyed the time spent attending the many sporting events of her nine adored grandchildren. Betty is survived by her sons, Michael (Teri) Halcomb & Tony Halcomb; daughter, Ginger (Joe) Kirby; grandchildren, Chris Halcomb, Grahm (Ashley) Halcomb, Molli (Jeff) Carter, Connor Kirby, Chase Kirby, Sophie Kirby, Chloe (Brian) Heinbaugh, Claire Robbins & Collin Robbins; nine great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sue Peterson; and niece, Pam Hearn. In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James McCaffrey; and her beautiful and loved daughter, Pennie LaRae Halcomb. We will always remember how she put family first and taking care of every one of us. As per Betty Halcomb's request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



