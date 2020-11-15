HALA, Norbert



Age 80 of Beavercreek passed away November 6, 2020, at his home. He was born December 11, 1939, in Toledo, Iowa, to Anton and Lillian (Fetter) Hala both of whom preceded him in death as well as his wife Barbara "Bobbie" and a brother



Roger Hala of Gardnerville, NV. He is survived by his two sons, Scott Hala of Huber Heights, OH, and Kyle Hala of Topeka, KS. Two grandchildren also survive him: Austyn Hala of Hanover, VA, and Britney Hala of Deltona, FL, as do sisters Marilyn Hala of Reston, VA, and Natalie Hala of San Francisco, CA. Norbert was a graduate of Tama High School and graduated with a degree in aerospace engineering from Iowa State University and entered the U.S. Air Force with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. His first assignment with the Air Force was at Fairchild AFB in Spokane, WA, where he met his wife Bobbie of 53 years. As a newly married couple they moved to Enid, Oklahoma, where Norbert was a student Air Force pilot. He finished training, received his pilot wings and went to his next assignment in Merced, CA, for upgrade training to the KC-135 tanker aircraft. His first flying assignment as a tanker co-pilot was in Dayton, OH. After 4 years he volunteered for duty in



Vietnam and was sent for additional training in Tucson, AZ, and then Las Vegas, NV. After 5 months of training he shipped out to Vietnam to do his year tour as Forward Air



Controller in an O-2A aircraft. Returning stateside his next



assignment was tankers at Griffiss AFB, NY. After 2 years and an upgrade to Aircraft Commander the next station was Carswell AFB in Fort Worth, TX. After working on problems with several of SAC's newer planes for four years it was back to crew member duty with tankers at Minot AFB, ND. After 5 years in Minot the next assignment was Commander of the 913th Air Fueling Squadron at Barksdale AFB, LA. After two years it was back to Dayton, OH to work in the intelligence field. He retired in December 1985. in retirement he joined his wife in weaving baskets and selling them at juried craft shows. After restoring the Corvette he bought upon graduation from college, he was a frequent participant in area car shows. A gathering of friends will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. Contributions can be made to Aplastic Anemia/MDS International Foundation at aamds.org in Norbert's memory.

