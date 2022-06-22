HAIRSTON, Evelyn Neely



Peacefully departed this life on Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022. She was born September 9, 1931, to the late Clifton and Mary Neely. She was preceded in death by her husband James Hairston, Sr. and son James Garnett Hairston, Jr. She



leaves to cherish her memory



her granddaughters Patrece Hairston Peetz (Joseph)



and Mary Jayme Hairston; daughter-in-law Marilyn Meriwether Hairston; great-grandchildren James Michael Peetz and Elloise Blair Evelyn Peetz; nieces Myra Paige-Livingston and Maeda E. Thompson; aunt Bertha Stewart; and nephews Lee Neely Jr., and Thulbert Neely. She also leaves beloved families of Hairstons, Divins, Thompsons and a host of other relatives and friends. She was a dedicated member of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church. Service will be held on June 24th at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike at 1:00 pm, visitation from 12:00 – 1:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45426.

