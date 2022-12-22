HAINES-PULS, Linda K.



Age 76 of Dayton, passed away December 17, 2022. She was born November 14, 1946, in Dayton to the late John A. Haines and Betty B. (Hudgins) Haines-Greene. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her grandson, Matthew Anderson.



She is survived by her daughter, Lori Gallienne and son, Troy Puls; siblings, Jackie (Bailey) Hawkins, Gary (Judy) Haines and Andrew (Lois) Greene; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Linda worked and retired as a CNC Lathe Operator from Milat Industries after 27 years of service.



Linda's wishes were to have no services and be cremated. She will be laid to rest with her mother at David's Cemetery.



