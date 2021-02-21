X

HAINES, Lani

HAINES, Lani Slade

79, of Trotwood, passed away December 30, 2020. He was born September 21, 1941, in Dayton. Lani graduated from Northridge High School in 1959. He retired from RTA in 2007 as a bus driver.

Lani is survived by his children, Amanda Haines, Christopher Lee Haines; brother, John

(Karen) Haines; grandson,

Henry. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Jane; parents, Robert Inez and

Jeanette (Knarr) Haines; brothers, Robert (Marcia) Haines,

William Haines, Gerald Haines.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens.


