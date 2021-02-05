HAILEY, Kelly D.



Kelly Dane Hailey was born November 30, 1978, to Charles and Bonnie Hailey in Tulsa, OK. Kelly, unexpectedly, left this earth to enter into heaven January 9, 2021. Kelly moved with his family to Dawsonville, GA, then to Alexander City,



Alabama, and then to Mason, Ohio, where he graduated from Mason High School, class of 1997. He attended University of Cincinnati studying sound and light engineering at the



Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. During his time there he was a member of the Baptist Student Union and served as a missionary to the University.



Find the extended 'life story' of Kelly Hailey at:



http://www.ripostafh.com/



There will be a memorial service on Saturday, February 13th, 11:00 am, greet the family, 12:00 noon- service at Urbancrest Church, Lebanon, OH 45036 and a graveside service in Rocky Comfort Missouri, Saturday, April 24th.

