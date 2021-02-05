X

HAILEY, Kelly

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HAILEY, Kelly D.

Kelly Dane Hailey was born November 30, 1978, to Charles and Bonnie Hailey in Tulsa, OK. Kelly, unexpectedly, left this earth to enter into heaven January 9, 2021. Kelly moved with his family to Dawsonville, GA, then to Alexander City,

Alabama, and then to Mason, Ohio, where he graduated from Mason High School, class of 1997. He attended University of Cincinnati studying sound and light engineering at the

Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. During his time there he was a member of the Baptist Student Union and served as a missionary to the University.

Find the extended 'life story' of Kelly Hailey at:

http://www.ripostafh.com/

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, February 13th, 11:00 am, greet the family, 12:00 noon- service at Urbancrest Church, Lebanon, OH 45036 and a graveside service in Rocky Comfort Missouri, Saturday, April 24th.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.