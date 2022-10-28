HAIL, Joseph F. "Joe"



Joseph F. "Joe" Hail, age 89, of Sabina, formerly of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Signature Healthcare in Washington Court House, Ohio. He was born April 14, 1933, in Somerset, Kentucky, the son of the late Rev. Charles Hail and Julia (Dungan) Hail. Joe attended the Bible Baptist Church in Wilmington. He was a Veteran of the United States Army having served in Okinawa. Joe was a real estate broker and builder. He owned and operated Yorkshire Realty and Knollwood Coin-op Laundromat in Beavercreek, and the Sohio Full-Service Gas Station in Vandalia. He was formerly active in the Beavercreek Athletic Boosters and was an active sponsor for Eager Beaver Football in which Joe's son Charles participated. Joe is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joyce A. (Legg) Hail; son Charles Hail of Sabina; many nieces and nephews; and many friends. In addition to his parents and stepmother Verona (Basham) Smith, Joe is preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Melanie, and 10 siblings: Rev. Lloyd Hail, Norman Hail, Rev. David Hail, John Hail, Edith Cannon, Marjory Morgan, Lois Allen, Edna Morgan, Dorothy Rex, and Myriam Maytorena. According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home. Pastor Justin Tong, of the Bible Baptist Church will officiate. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The American Legion Post #49 will accord Military Honors at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is assisting the family. To leave an on-line condolence for the family, please visit www.arehart-brown.com, or see our Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.

