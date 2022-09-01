HAHN, Phyllis J.



Age 93, of Arcanum, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Greenville following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, by a brother, Donald and son-in-law, Mark. She was a member of the Eastern Star and Arcanum Historical Society. Phyllis is survived by her 5 children, Carla (Larry) Wade, Kathy (Jerry) Higgins, Daniel (Denise) Hahn, Louann (Stuart) Edmiston and Linda Brott; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Pauline Allen and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 10:30 am Sat., Sept. 3 at Community of Faith Church, 109 W. George St., Arcanum, with burial to follow in Ithaca Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5-7, Friday at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. The family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale for the loving care they offered to Phyllis. Donations may be made to either the Alzheimer's Association or the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be sent by going online to



www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com