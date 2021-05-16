journal-news logo
X

HAHN, Patricia

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">HAHN, Patricia Ann <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 89, passed away on May 13, 2021,</font><font size="2" color="#000000"> </font><font size="2" color="#000000">in Newark, Ohio. She was born on December 2, 1931, to the late William and <br/><br/>Dorothy (Brawner) Dixon in Dayton, Ohio. <br/><br/>Patricia attended school in Dayton and graduated in 1950 from Wilbur Wright High School. On July 21, 1951, she <br/><br/>married the love of her life, P. Fred Hahn. Patricia was a <br/><br/>dedicated and devoted mother to her two children, Vickie and Fred. She was ecstatic when she became a Nana and had a very special bond with Zachary and Elliot. She always considered her family as her greatest achievement and joy.<br/><br/>Patricia made friends wherever she went. She took great pleasure in traveling, theater, music, reading, cooking and <br/><br/>entertaining. Over the years, she sang in the church choir, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, was a <br/><br/>member of PEO, a member of a gourmet cooking club and a member of several Bridge Clubs. She was known as the family "social director" and we all fell in line and honored her <br/><br/>requests.<br/><br/>Patricia is survived by her son, Fred (Tyann) Hahn; daughter Vickie A. Hahn; grandsons Zachary H. (Tenaje) Calloway, D. <br/><br/>Elliot Calloway and his fiancée Beverly Mendez, great-granddaughters Amelia and Maya Calloway; her brother William M. (Rita) Dixon; her sister-in-law Norma Hahn; several nieces and nephews and her good friend, Janet Lust.<br/><br/>In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, P. Fred Hahn, Sr.; grandson Lionel C. Calloway and sister Marie O'Cull.<br/><br/>Services will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio at 11:30 am on Monday, May 17, 2021. The family will be receiving callers one hour prior to the service. A private burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio.<br/><br/>In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Patricia's name. Condolences can be sent to the family at </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>www.tobiasfuneralhome.com </u></font></p><br/>

<p>Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com</p>

<p>View the obituary on Legacy.com</p>

<p>Funeral Home Information</p>

<p>Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel</p>

<p>5471 Far Hills Ave</p>

<p>Dayton, OH</p>

<p>45429</p>

<p>https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-far-hills-chapel/6930?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral</p>

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top