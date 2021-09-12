HAGGY, William Arthur "Bill"



William Arthur "Bill" Haggy, 76, of South Vienna, Ohio, passed away on July 16th, 2021, ,surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born to Arthur and Betty (Seitz) Haggy, on August 30th, 1944, in Springfield, Ohio. Bill graduated from Northeastern High School in 1963, where he was a tremendous three sport athlete in football, baseball, and basketball. In baseball he was awarded All League 3 times and was the MVP of the team in 1963, while in football he was All League 2 times, all county 2 times, and the team MVP his senior year. Bill still holds the record in football for most points in a season with 138 off of 23 touchdowns in 1963. After High School Bill married the love of his life, Judith Locke, in 1966. He is survived by Judith, a daughter, Candace Haggy, a son Bret Haggy , and granddaughter Alexia Haggy, as well as three brothers, Terry Haggy and wife Cindy, Mike Haggy and wife Linda, and Rick Haggy and



Connie. Bill was also an Uncle to 10 nieces and 5 nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Art, mother Betty, father-in-law Gilbert Locke, mother-in-law Margaret Locke, sister-in-law Kellee Haggy, sister-in-law Linda Angelo, brother-in-law Richard Locke, niece Linda Michelle Haggy, nephew Warren Locke, nephew Jason Sims, Niece Madison Haggy, and great-nephew Bryan Brannon. Bill proudly served in the Ohio Army National Guard for 10 years. He retired from Speco Corporation, where he worked for 25 years. He was an avid softball player for 30 years and coached men's softball and men's amateur football as well. He was a devout Cincinnati Reds fan and a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan, to say the least! Bill loved to ride his motorcycle, vacation with his family and friends, and spend time with his brothers and family. He also was a member and very involved with the United Church of South Vienna. Bill was most known for three things…his love of family, being loud and larger than life, and most recognized for coaching youth sports. Coaching was his passion, and he was instrumental in hundreds of kids' lives, evidenced by the outpouring of support from past athletes. As grown adults, many former players would stop by his house to visit years after playing for him. He started his coaching career



assisting with girls Junior Pro basketball at South Vienna in the late 1970's, then boys junior high basketball and football at South Vienna from 1980-1984. He then began coaching football as part of the varsity coaching staff at Northeastern High School from 1985 through 2020 and was the reserve football coach for the majority of that time as well. Bill was honored for his football coaching by being inducted into the Miami Valley Football Coaches Association Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame in 2011. He also coached reserve boys baseball at Northeastern from 1986-2021 and boys basketball as the freshman coach, and also as a varsity assistant from 1988-2018. Bill also coached girls junior high basketball at South Vienna and reserve girls basketball at Northeastern the last few years. His coaching accomplishments were acknowledged by his induction into the Northeastern High School Hall of Fame as both a coach and a player in 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 18th, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at Northeastern High School. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Northeastern High School Athletics. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



