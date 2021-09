HAGGSTROM, Jon Robert



Age 74, of Washington Township, OH, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. He was born in Ogden, UT, on October 1, 1946. Jon was a loving



Husband, Father and Grandfather (Gramps). Memorial



services will be held 3:00 pm, Friday, October 1, 2021, at



Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle Five Points Road, OH-48 S, Centerville, Ohio.



