HAGGARD, ETHEL

HAGGARD (Huddleston), Ethel Jean



Ethel Jean (Huddleston) Haggard, 97, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, after a long and blessed life. Jean was born near Cable, Ohio, on February 5, 1924, the fifth of seven children born to Charles and Marie (McKeever) Huddleston. She and Harold, her husband of 67 years, were the most wonderful parents and grandparents. After Harold's passing in 2011, she continued to extend her love and care to her great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.



Jean graduated from Urbana High School in 1941, the first class to "walk down the hill". She was a member of the Urbana United Methodist Church and Martha Circle. She married Harold Haggard on April 6, 1944. They shared 67 wonderful years together.



She is survived by her children, Mark (Maureen Case) Haggard of London, OH, Tamara (Eric) Jones of Xenia, OH, Bret (Cheryl) Haggard of Tucson, AZ; nine grandchildren: Olivia (James) Lantz of Frazeysburg, OH, Stefan (Sarah) Haggard of Urbana, OH, Randy (Jenn) Haggard of North Hampton, OH, Devin Jones of Centerville, OH, Taryn Jones (Eric Wolfe) of Mason, OH, Bret (Michelle Bogan) Jones of Xenia, OH, Kelly (John) O'Connell of Tucson, AZ, Karey (David) Ochoa of Pacifica, CA, Kendra (Paul) Curlee of Chandler, AZ; great-grandchildren: Sophia Lantz, Jonathan Lantz, Theodore Haggard, Bret Eric Jones, Jr., Jamison O'Connell, Kailyn O'Connell, Daylin Ochoa, Evan Ochoa, Makena Curlee, Bret Curlee, Wyatt Curlee; and great-great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Ochoa; sister Patricia Ann Zacharias and numerous nieces and nephews.



Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold Haggard, her son, Howard Vaughn, and sisters Bette Colbert, Roberta Russell, Louise Jones, Mary Kline and brother Dale Huddleston.



The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20 in the Walter & Lewis Funeral Home, Urbana, OH. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m.



The family wishes to express special thanks to the wonderful staff of Enlivant Assistant Living and Viaquest Hospice for their exceptional love and care. Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's memory to Wounded Warriors Project or Tunnel to Towers Project. Donation forms on-line.



