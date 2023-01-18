HAGENBUCH, Kathleen A.



67 of Springfield, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. She was born in Fairborn, Ohio, on September 15, 1955, the daughter of Joseph and Teresa (Bushman) Wilber. She worked as a waitress at Linardos for many years. Survivors include her son, Brian Hagenbuch; two brothers and spouses, Dan (Sue) Wilber and Keith (Diane) Wilber; two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Rick in 2012. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Her family will receive friends one hour prior, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Clark County SPCA, 21 Walter Street, Springfield, Ohio 45506.

