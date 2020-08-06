Breaking News

HAGANS, Oliver

HAGANS, Oliver Stanton Age 78, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life July 24, 2020. He was born July 14, 1942, in Knott County, Kentucky, to the late James Hagans and Nora Johnson. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and worked at Truck and Bus/GM more than 40 years. Oliver was also preceded in death by his son, Oliver Hagans, Jr. He is survived by (1) daughter, Seprina Hagans; (2) sons, Antonio Hagans and Ryan Crawford; (2) stepsons, Andre and Angelo; (7) grandchildren, and (6) great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., with Reverend Robert Jackson, Officiating. Interment: West Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

