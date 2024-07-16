Haff, Jerry Hoyle



Jerry Hoyle Haff, 82, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on July 12, 2024 at Hospice of Miami Valley in Troy, Ohio. Jerry was born in Benton, Tennessee on July 13, 1942. After graduating from Elyria High School in Elyria, Ohio, he furthered his education at Clark State Community College in Springfield. He proudly served in the United States Air Force as a military police officer, a role he enjoyed talking about with others. Professionally, Jerry worked primarily as a draftsman, a career that spanned several decades. Jerry enjoyed golf, tennis, and fishing, but his favorite pastime was singing. He was involved in many local choirs, including the Ohio Lyric Theater Community Chorus. Jerry was known for his positive outlook on life and his pride in his family. His greatest joy was the time spent with his family and friends.



Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Carolyn (Collins), his son Steven Haff, daughter Amy (Scott) Haerr, grandchildren Megan (Robert) Ashbaugh, Justin (Kari) Haerr, and Luke (Cori) Haerr, and his two great-grandchildren Elliott and Jeannette, brother Lonnie George, sister Connie Hammond, and many cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Cannon, brother James Cannon, mother-in-law Mabel Collins, and in-laws John and Betty Billet and Floyd and Martha Collins.



A celebration of Jerry's life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at First Christian Church in Springfield from 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton or the American Cancer Society.



