HADDIX, Sharon Lee



Age 76 of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, November 6th, 2022, at the Hospice of Dayton surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Elsie Haddix.



Sharon is survived by her life's partner of 24 years, Don Bush. She is also survived by her brother John Haddix and her nieces with whom she spent her winters in Melbourne, Florida. Sharon graduated from Fairborn High School class of 1964 and went on to get her BA in nursing from Miami of Ohio University and retired from Miami Valley Hospital with 38 years of service. She is loved and remembered by her family, many friends, co-workers and retirees who gave her their support and love. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. A gathering of family and friends for Sharon will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420, followed by a memorial service at 6:00 PM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the Haddix family.

