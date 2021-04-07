X

HADDIX, Marcia

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

HADDIX, Marcia L.

85, of Springfield, passed away after several months of failing health. She was born September 13, 1935, in Clark County, Ohio, the daughter of Howard T. and Ethel M. (Deck) Williamson. She graduated from Springfield High School Class of 1953. Marcia was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and a volunteer at Community

Hospital for 20 years. She

always put others ahead of

herself.

She is survived by her daughters, Teri (Curt) Hixon and Ann (Charles) Crabtree; a son, Harvey (Toni) Haddix III; a granddaughter, Hanna J. Haddix; a sister, Carol (Norman) McClure; two sisters-in-law, Vivian Williamson and M. Sue Williamson and several nieces and nephews. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1994, Harvey Haddix, Jr.; two brothers, Douglas and Richard Williamson; a sister, Mary Jane Williamson; nephews, Michael McClure, Mark McClure, Andrew Haddix and Christopher Haddix. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 9th, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The family will receive from 11:00 am-1:00 pm on Friday. Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery. Online

expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.littletonandrue.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.