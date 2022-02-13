HADDIX, Henry A.



Age 86 of Middletown, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, at Bickford of Middletown. He was born June 15, 1935, in Jackson, KY, to Harve and Virneedia (Roberson) Haddix. He served our country in the U.S. Army with an Honorable



Discharge. Henry worked for Armco retiring after 48 years of dedicated work. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church and was an avid motorcyclist. Henry is survived by his siblings, Virginia Miller, Langley Haddix, Wayne Haddix; friend, Patty Brock; niece, Brenda Walters. He is preceded in death by his first and second wives, Janet Fay and Reva Haddix; his parents; sister, Rose Walters. A Visitation will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM at Baker-Stevens-



Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave. Middletown, OH 45042. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the



Funeral Home at 11:00 AM with Pastor Rick Salee officiating. Interment will be at Grace Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



