HADDEN, Monica



Monica Hadden, 89, of Punxsutawney, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on April 28, 2021. Mrs. Hadden taught second-grade at Springfield City Schools for thirty years. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021 at First Christian Church, 3638



Middle Urbana Road, Springfield, OH 45502.