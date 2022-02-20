HADDEN, Matthew Roy



39, of Springfield, passed away February 13, 2022. He was born February 9, 1983, in Springfield, the son of Edward and Cheryl (Chrisman) Hadden. Mr. Hadden enjoyed spending time with his daughter and doing mechanic work. He was employed as a truck driver. Survivors include his daughter; Matilyn Hadden and her birth mother; Beckie Cochran, his



father; Edward Hadden, his stepmother; Renee Steven, his mother and stepfather. Cheryl and Kenneth Keeran, siblings; Clinton Hadden, Marie (Jet) Sickles, Bradley (Courtney) Porter, Kendra (Terry) Keeran, Erin (John) Keeran, Brandon Hadden, Kenneth (Taylor) Keeran and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with funeral services following at 7:00PM with Barron Seelig officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

