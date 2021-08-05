HACKNEY, II, Walter L.



Walter L. Hackney, II, 76, of Middletown, died on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Otterbein-Middletown, after struggling with Alzheimer's for many years. He was born in Middletown on September 30, 1944, to parents, Walter Sr. and Laura (Hatton) Hackney. Walter had worked as a Midwest Regional Sales Representative for the Darworth Company. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam. Walter had always been involved with many organizations in the area, including the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed traveling and loved to sail. Mr. Hackney is survived by his daughter, Cathi Jo Henton; sisters, Faye (Byron) Mays and Kaye Ferlise; as well as many other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Hayes; and brother-in-law, James Hayes. The family wishes to extend special thanks to everyone at Otterbein-Middletown and to Otterbein's Hospice for all their wonderful care. Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr), Middletown with Pastor Jim Winters officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grace Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

