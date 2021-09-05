HACKER, Lani Jo



(Jodi Huffman)



54, died Sept 2nd. Jodi was born in Springfield on July 11th, 1967, to Pamela Huffman and the late Jay Adair. In addition to her mother she is survived by her husband, Roy E Hacker Jr; her children, Justin Hacker (Savana Shaw), Jordan Vest (Blake Williams), and Finnick Vest; 2 grandchildren, Veda Williams and Blake Williams; three brothers, James Vest, Joshua Miller, and Jayson Adair; a special niece, Jamie Vest; as well as several nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jodi was preceded in death by her father, sister Leslie Fosnaught, and her granddaughter Gracie Vest. A celebration of Jodi's life will be held at a later date.

