HACK, Sandra Virginia "Sandy"



Age 82, of Kettering, passed away on January 29, 2023. She was born in Manhattan, New York, on March 3, 1940, the daughter of the late Anthony Tuzzolino and Frances Byard. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, James Raymond Hack; and her son, John Anthony Hack. She is survived by her loving children, James (Dawn Eaton) Hack, Julie (Todd) Bertke, Jeffrey (Sherry) Hack and Jason (Cherri) Hack; and grandchildren, Jennifer, Tyler, Joseph, Mallorie, Brittany, Abigail, Jason, Jr. and Jessica. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards, BINGO and going to the Casino. She was a very devoted mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held from 12:00pm-1:00pm, on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where a Blessing Service will begin at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton, Ohio. Donations may be made in Sandy's memory to the American Heart Association. To share a memory of Sandy with the family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com