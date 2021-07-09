journal-news logo
X

HABEL, Brenda

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HABEL, Brenda

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Brenda A. Habel on July 3, 2021, at the age of 60. Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Michael; children Luke

(Jennifer) Cochren, Connie Habel and Christina Allen; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Brenda was predeceased by her parents Don and Sylvia Taylor. Brenda will be dearly missed by numerous relatives and friends, especially those at the Kingdom Hall. A private service will be held at the family's request.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top