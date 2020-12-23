HAAS, Martha

HAAS (nee Middendorf), Martha Louise



Age 84, of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Arlington Pointe Nursing Home. She was born on April 14, 1936, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Clement and Hedwig (nee Olding) Middendorf. She is survived by: children, Eugene (Deb) Haas, Jr., Lisa (Walt) Taggart, Maria (Trip) Topken,



Andrea (Eugene) Smith, David (Sharon) Haas, and Rebecca Haas; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and



sibling, Sister Mary Middendorf. She was preceded in death by: parents; husband, Eugene Haas, Sr.; and siblings, Father Raymar Middendorf, Ruth Lewis, and Thomas Middendorf. Visitation will be Monday, December 28, 2020, 10 AM to 11 AM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd, Mason, OH 45040. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Sorrrows, 330 Lebanon St, Monroe, OH 45050. The State of Ohio requires face masks/coverings to be worn and social distancing followed at the funeral home and church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the



Alzheimer's Association. Please visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.

