X

HAAS, Martha

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HAAS (nee Middendorf), Martha Louise

Age 84, of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Arlington Pointe Nursing Home. She was born on April 14, 1936, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Clement and Hedwig (nee Olding) Middendorf. She is survived by: children, Eugene (Deb) Haas, Jr., Lisa (Walt) Taggart, Maria (Trip) Topken,

Andrea (Eugene) Smith, David (Sharon) Haas, and Rebecca Haas; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and

sibling, Sister Mary Middendorf. She was preceded in death by: parents; husband, Eugene Haas, Sr.; and siblings, Father Raymar Middendorf, Ruth Lewis, and Thomas Middendorf. Visitation will be Monday, December 28, 2020, 10 AM to 11 AM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd, Mason, OH 45040. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Sorrrows, 330 Lebanon St, Monroe, OH 45050. The State of Ohio requires face masks/coverings to be worn and social distancing followed at the funeral home and church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the

Alzheimer's Association. Please visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC

6791 TYLERSVILLE RD

Mason, OH

45040

https://www.muellerfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.