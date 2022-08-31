HAAS, Barry Wayne



Barry Wayne Haas, 75, of Cedarville, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2022, at Villa Springfield with his wife and daughters at his side. He was born October 17, 1946, in Medina, Ohio, son of the late Earl Frederick and Irene (DeGlas) Haas. Barry had been the owner of New Century Plastics in Yellow Springs. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and OSU, and he enjoyed working on computers. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Karen (Winterhoff) Haas; two daughters, Kara Haas and Kristina "Krisi" (John) Butts; grandchildren, Ronald "RJ" Gray, Jr. and Anessa and Taylor Butts; step-granddaughter, Ronnette Gray; sister, Nancy (Gary) Chandler; and nephews, Nathan and Bryan Chandler. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11 am until the services begin at noon. Burial will follow in Massies Creek Cemetery in Cedarville. Condolences may be shared at



