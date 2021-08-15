HAACK, Virginia Rose



Virginia Rose Haack, 82, of Springfield, passed away



August 10, 2021, in her home. She was born July 19, 1939, in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of Edith (Roberts) (Cooper)



Parsons and Francis Cooper. |Virginia loved reading and watching crime shows on



television and she loved the time she spent in Las Vegas and Chicago. Survivors include one daughter; Lee Ann Lopez, four grandchildren; Nicole (Scott) Miller, Samuel (Randi) Lopez, Laura (Shane) DeLaet and James Lopez, eight great grandchildren, siblings; Michael,



Angela, Shelia, Ceclia and Arlene, several nieces and nephews including loving nephew; Paul Roberts and her special



caregiver; Myra Dillon. She was preceded in death by her



parents, stepfather; Clyde Parsons and siblings; Claudette and Clyde. Private services will be held at a later date.



