Gwinner, Dominic Demeterius



Dominic was born to Britany Gwinner on May 1, 2013. He was raised in Hamilton, and was loved by many. Dominic loved music, sports, and being a big brother.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Hamilton (3950 Pleasant Ave.) from 11 am until service at 1 pm. See www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com for full obituary



