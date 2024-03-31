Guy, Michael E.



Michael Edward Guy, age 72, of Kettering passed away on March 24, 2024. He was born in Dayton on December 14, 1951 to the late Edward and Thelma Guy. In addition to his parents, Mike is preceded in death by his son, Nathan Guy; sister, Deborah Guy and brother, John Guy. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Nancy; children, Emma (William) Etienne, Ella (Steven) Edwards, Brian Jones; grandchildren, Cameron Young, Shelby Edwards, Nicholas Etienne, Madelynn Etienne; sister, Cordie (Roger) Wilson; along with many other family and friends, especially the Kettering VFW. Mike was one of the smartest men who was ever self educated. He enjoyed military history, trivia, antiquing and spending time with his grandchildren. Mike always shared his immense sense of humor. He will be deeply missed and forever loved by his family and friends. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Newcomer Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Service will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Pastor Joe Getts to officiate.



