GUY, Andrew

GUY, Jr., Andrew



94-year-old, departed this world on February 5, 2022.



Andrew was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Ann Guy (nee Kelley), and his



second wife, Barbara Jean Guy, his son, Andrew Guy, III, and daughter, Lucretia Ann guy.



He is survived by daughter and son-in-law Sheila (Steve) Marsh, grandson Derek (Chandra) Marsh, great-grandchildren India (Isaiah) Marsh, Alyssa Marsh, and Michael Marsh, brother Jim Guy, all of Harvest, Alabama; brother-in-law Robert (Patricia) Reed, sisters-in-law Claudette Venable and Diane Hutchinson.



Mr. Guy was a member of Unity 115, Miami #26 Consistory, and Amer Temple #107, all of Dayton, Ohio. He retired from Delco Products, Division of General Motors. No services are



being planned. He will rest peacefully at Dayton National Cemetery.

