Obituaries | 3 hours ago

GUTTERY, David E. "Dave"

David E. Guttery "Dave", age 79 of Waynesville, passed away April 8, 2021. He was born on September 4, 1941, in Lebanon, OH, to the late Marion Guttery and Ruth (Marconet) Heffner. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his brother, James Heffner.

He is survived by his children, Christopher (Marnee) Guttery, Scott Guttery and Eric Guttery; granddaughter, Autumn

Guttery; siblings, Martha Kamps, Mary Combs and Joseph Heffner; numerous family and dear friends.

Dave was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, gardening, golfing and hunting. He was well known for his baking skills, especially at Christmas time. Dave belonged and enjoyed

being at the Moose in Miamisburg where he had great friends and company.

Dave's wishes were to be cremated and have no services. His family is honoring those wishes.

To share a memory of Dave or leave his family special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

