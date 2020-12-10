GUTMAN, Ralph

GUTMAN,



Deacon Ralph Michael



Entered into eternal life Saturday, December 5, 2020, at MVH. Ralph was born in



Dayton, Ohio, on October 30, 1944, to Ralph H. and Mary Alice (Wehner) Gutman. He was proceeded in death by his parents; his wife of 26 years, Mary Jayne (Cate); his sister, Carolyn Leis; brother, John Gutman and sister-in-law Carol Gutman. He graduated from Patterson Co-Op High School, the University of Cincinnati with a BSEE and MSEE and GMI with a MSME, and from the Athenaeum of Ohio. He spent almost his entire career at GM, retiring and then at Dayton Phoenix until 2013. He was ordained to the Diaconate in 2013, served at both Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception and most recently at St. Francis of Assisi Parish where he served until the time of his death. Ralph served the Cursillo Community as assistant spiritual director and was active in marriage preparation and bereavement for the Archdiocese.



He is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth, whom he married in 1994; his three children: Ralph M. Jr. (Laura), Eric, Betsy (Shane) Harrison; his two stepsons, Charles (Shelley Johnson) Listwan and Michael Listwan. Ralph has 13 grandchildren who lovingly called him Bubba, Papa, Grandpa or Grandpa Mike: Amber (Jimmy) Flores, Erich (Laura) Gutman, Jennifer and



Rachel Gutman, Bradley, Noah, Matthew and Chloe Harrison, Kristen and Benjamin Gutman, and Jackson, Samuel and Owen Listwan.



He is also survived by his brother, Lawrence and sister-in-law, Rose; nieces, nephews, cousins, Deacon brothers and the Cursillo Community.



Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, services will be limited to only family. There will be the opportunity to watch the Mass on livestream at https://venue.streamspot.com/event/MjQzNzIwMw== on Saturday, December 12, at 9:30am. Ralph will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Vincent De Paul at St. Francis of Assisi, Catholic Cursillo of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati or to the Special Wish Foundation. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of MVH for their exceptional Care. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

